Alligator Crashes Couple's Florida Picnic, Gobbles Up Their Grapes, Cheese and Guacamole

Image zoom WGFL

You’ve heard of Hungry Hungry Hippos, but how about Hungry Hungry Gators?

First, a Florida gator broke into a Clearwater home and went through several good bottles of wine, and now, another Florida alligator is causing havoc. On Thursday, an alligator with an appetite crashed a couple’s lakeside date, munching on everything from guacamole and salami, to an entire block of cheese.

Taylor Forte planned the picnic beside Lake Alice in Gainesville for her fiancé, Trevor Walters, who will soon leave for 10 weeks as part of the Marines, she told local CBS affiliate WGFL.

But as the couple sat down to enjoy their meal, an alligator swam up to the bank of the lake, stared the pair down, and ran to their spread.

“We were in shock, so we just like, hauled tail the other way and watched it happen,” Forte told the outlet.

According to Walters, the ravenous reptile ate nearly everything in sight, including half a watermelon and a pound of grapes.

RELATED: 11-Foot Gator Breaks Into Florida Home, Raids Kitchen, Destroys Resident’s ‘Good Wine’

“He annihilated an entire block of cheese. Gobbled it down, lickety split. The salami didn’t stand a chance,” he said. “And then the worst part, he goes over, we had a big bowl of guac made. He eats the whole bowl. He put the whole bowl in his mouth.”

RELATED VIDEO: Alligator Snaps At Man Who Grabs Its Tail For A Photo

In order to shoo the animal away, Walters said he recalled a so-called “bear scare,” which involves making yourself appear “big” and creating a lot of noise in order to spook the creature.

“It really worked,” he said, adding that the gator had “no respect for our picnic.”

RELATED: Officers Help Remove 11-Foot Gator from Family’s Pool, Call it a #FloridaThing

Karen Parker of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told WGFL that now that the gator has become a “nuisance,” it’ll likely be removed by the commission for public safety.

“Unfortunately, it sounds like that alligator has been fed previously and he has lost its weariness of people and is beginning to associate people with food,” she said. “We call our trappers and they catch the gator that’s causing problems. They keep the gator for its hide and meat.”