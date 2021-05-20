Alligator Chases People in Fla. Wendy’s Parking Lot: ‘Hangry’

The 6-foot animal was relocated after deputies responded to the scene

A Wendy's parking lot in Florida was temporarily turned into an alligator's stomping grounds Wednesday.

The Lee County Sheriff joked that the 6-foot animal was "hangry" before they captured it.

"Deputies responded to Lee Blvd today after this 6-ft gator chased pedestrians through a Wendy's parking lot," the Sheriff's Department wrote on Twitter along with photos of the alligator and officials tying him down.

The sheriff's office jokingly added, "He may have just been 'hangry' for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!"

gator chase Alligator | Credit: Lee County Sheriff

"Alongside FWC, we wrangled the gator and safely relocated it," the agency revealed of the alligator's fate.

Lehigh Acres Fire Department also shared a video of the reptile.

"In other #Florida news, we'll be experiencing a slightly delayed response time leaving Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab ," the agency wrote.

The animal was relocated to a farm in Labelle, Florida, according to ABC 7.

