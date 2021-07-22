Dog Owners Say This Cooling Bandana Is a 'Godsend' for Pups on Sweltering Summer Days
There are tons of pet products out there to cool off your pup during the summer months, from elevated beds to cooling pads to insulated water bowls. But if you're looking for an outdoor solution to keep your dog comfortable during walks, hikes, and camping trips, Amazon shoppers love the All For Paws cooling bandana.
The bandana is made with a chemical-free fabric that resists heat and cools quickly, per the brand. To activate the cooling effect, simply wet it and leave it in the fridge for up to 10 minutes. (Some shoppers say they store it in the freezer for a longer lasting chill.) It has a velcro closure and comes in three sizes — small, medium, and large — and prices start at $13. More than 1,500 pet owners have left it a five-star rating, saying it's a "godsend" for super hot summer days.
Buy It! All For Paws Cooling Bandana, $12.99–$17.99; amazon.com
"We are going through a heat wave in southern California, and this cooling bandana has helped my Bichon Frise to stay cool and comfortable," one customer wrote. "I ordered a medium and that's the perfect size for him, allowing some roominess to let the bandana drape down over his back, or hang lower onto his chest… It keeps him cool for hours."
Several shoppers say they've noticed their dogs stop panting minutes after putting the All For Paws bandana on. Others note that their pups have no problem keeping it on, and that it's even become an exciting part of their day.
Another shopper wrote: "We put it on to help her stay cool while we're out doing yard work or to chill out after a walk in the heat. She often tries to take things off of her [but she] must love this collar because she gets excited to put it on and relaxes immediately!"
And if you live in an area where the temperature is hitting the triple digits, one reviewer says the bandana is "worth every penny, writing:" "We spent some time camping in 105 degree heat and made sure to keep this on my pup and keep it wet. Worked like a charm and my dog never seemed uncomfortable."
Sounds like the All for Paws bandana will certainly help your furry friend beat the heat.
