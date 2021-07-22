Dog Owners Say This Cooling Bandana Is a 'Godsend' for Pups on Sweltering Summer Days

The bandana is made with a chemical-free fabric that resists heat and cools quickly, per the brand. To activate the cooling effect, simply wet it and leave it in the fridge for up to 10 minutes. (Some shoppers say they store it in the freezer for a longer lasting chill.) It has a velcro closure and comes in three sizes — small, medium, and large — and prices start at $13. More than 1,500 pet owners have left it a five-star rating, saying it's a "godsend" for super hot summer days.