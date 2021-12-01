Pet Owners Say This Automatic Ball Launcher Is the 'Best Product They've Invested In' for Their Dogs
Let's be honest for just a moment, pet owners. Playing fetch with your dog is all fun and (super cute) games until your dog refuses to stop. On the one hand, you want your dog to run out all of their excited energy and have a blast before naptime, and on the other hand — the one with the ball in it — you're bored and tired.
That's where the ingenious All for Paws automatic dog ball launcher comes into play (literally). The dog ball launcher is exactly what it sounds like: It's a small machine that takes a tennis ball and shoots it out across a room, yard, or hallway for your dog to play fetch with. It works with or without you, meaning you can take the ball from your pooch after they fetch it and manually insert it back into the launcher, or you can train your dog to do it themself. The latter gives you the opportunity to be completely hands-off when it comes to playtime, but you should note that one reviewer said it took about two months for their dog to learn how to do it alone.
Buy It! All for Paws Automatic Dog Ball Launcher, $114.99; amazon.com
The dog ball launcher works when it's plugged in for indoor use or via six C batteries (which aren't included) if you're hoping to bring it outside for your pup to play with in your yard or at the park. It comes with three two-inch tennis balls and has multiple settings that send them flying about 10, 20, or 30 feet away.
One happy customer left a rave review for the ball launcher and said that their dog loves it so much that they take it out for the pooch to play with every single day, even outside.
"Okay, this is the best product I've invested in for my dog," they wrote. "We use it everyday in our long hallway and she is obsessed. It has become part of our daily routine. And it's perfect for big yards (if you have an outlet nearby). OBSESSED."
Another pup parent said it takes a bit of time to teach your dog to learn that placing their ball into the hole at the front of the launcher is how the device works, but that it's totally worth the time and effort in the end.
"My puppy has been using the ball launcher for almost two months," the reviewer said. "She finally learned to put the ball in the launcher and this has been wonderful! It takes time and dedication, but it is so worth it once your puppy learns to do it on their own. I literally have to hide it when playtime is over because she can play for hours!"
Get your dog (and yourself) the gift of the perfect playtime companion with the All for Paws automatic dog ball launcher from Amazon today and be the most popular pet parent on the block.