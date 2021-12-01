Pet Owners Say This Automatic Ball Launcher Is the 'Best Product They've Invested In' for Their Dogs

That's where the ingenious All for Paws automatic dog ball launcher comes into play (literally). The dog ball launcher is exactly what it sounds like: It's a small machine that takes a tennis ball and shoots it out across a room, yard, or hallway for your dog to play fetch with. It works with or without you, meaning you can take the ball from your pooch after they fetch it and manually insert it back into the launcher, or you can train your dog to do it themself. The latter gives you the opportunity to be completely hands-off when it comes to playtime, but you should note that one reviewer said it took about two months for their dog to learn how to do it alone.