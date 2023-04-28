All About Karl Lagerfeld's Beloved Cat Choupette

Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette meant the world to him.

The late Chanel designer adopted the white Birman feline in 2011, and she has since become a star in her own right. Choupette is now worth millions of dollars and has plenty of modeling jobs and businesses behind her, and there were even rumors that she had inherited Lagerfeld's fortune when he died in 2019.

Lagerfeld, who preferred to keep his personal life private, was always willing to talk about Choupette and his love for her. "I like being calm, and my cat is a presence that counts but isn't encumbering," he once said in an interview with Numéro magazine. "She is peaceful, funny, fun, and gracious, she's pretty to look at and has good poise, but her main quality is that she doesn't talk."

The iconic fashion designer even said that being Choupette's owner helped him "become a nicer person."

"Because there is something very touching about her, you see," he told PEOPLE in 2019. "Even if she is spoiled beyond."

When Lagerfeld died in February 2019 from pancreatic cancer at age 85, Choupette released a statement about his death on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the cat wearing a black veil, a caption read: "With a once cold but now simply broken heart, I am going into mourning. I pray that your kind words and well-wishes will help me to put my best paw forward in my future without Daddy @KarlLagerfled & as my own woman."

In the years since his death, Choupette has been busy honoring Lagerfeld's memory. Per the New York Post, she was even invited to attend the 2023 Met Gala, the theme of which is dedicated to the late designer's legacy.

Lagerfeld and Choupette clearly had a very strong bond. In a 2017 interview with CNBC, Lagerfeld said that he never thought he "could fall in love with animal like this," adding that Choupette "gives energy" and leaves him feeling "recharged."

Keep reading for everything there is to know about Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette.

She was adopted by Lagerfeld in 2011

Choupette first entered Lagerfeld's life in 2011, when he adopted her from a model.

In 2016, Lagerfeld told Numéro magazine that French model Baptiste Giabiconi went on vacation and left Choupette with the staff at Lagerfeld's home. "She was still a baby at the time, and I found her so cute that when Baptiste came home I said to him, 'Sorry but I'm keeping her!' " he said. From then on, Lagerfeld and Choupette were inseparable.

Her name has a special meaning

The name Choupette means "sweetie" in French. But aside from that, it's a pet name in Lagerfeld's life that he used even before naming his cat.

"There are people I call my Choupettes. [Luna Bijl] and the daughter of Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp, they are my Choupettes," he said in a 2018 interview with British Vogue.

The Choupettes made up a Chanel squad of sorts, comprised of the models and celebrities whom Lagerfeld enjoyed working with the most.

She has her own Instagram page and has been called the most famous cat in the world

After more than a few appearances on Lagerfeld's Instagram account, Choupette acquired her own Instagram account and even a social media director, Ashley Tschudin. @choupetteofficiel has since amassed over 150,000 followers, and photos of Choupette are regularly shared on the page.

In a 2012 interview with British Vogue, Lagerfeld discussed his cat trumping his own fame, explaining, "You know, personally, I don't even think I'm that famous. Now, Choupette really is famous. She has become the most famous cat in the world."

He went on to say that he would get "propositioned" by pet food companies, which is "out of the question," because Choupette is not "commercial."

She used to dine with Lagerfeld

In the later years of his life, it appears that Lagerfeld and Choupette did nearly everything together. In his interview with Numéro, Lagerfeld revealed that they would regularly eat meals together — and Choupette was a pretty picky eater.

"She sits opposite me and eats what she has to eat," he explained. "Before she might have attacked any old prawn, but now she will only touch the four different dishes prepared for her on that day, served in fabulous bowls. Everything must be very fresh, otherwise Mademoiselle sits in front of her biscuits for three quarters of an hour giving me filthy looks, without eating a thing."

Lagerfeld also said that Choupette doesn't like to eat on the floor, so he would put "the food on the table." She eats out of dishes by Goyard and has had special meals prepared for her by renowned chefs. Some of these include "Japanese-style beef" and "chicken gelée with asparagus."

She is very pampered

The fashion designer was always very vocal about how much he spoiled Choupette, and even after his death the pampered feline still gets the royal treatment. Choupette has at least two maids, a personal driver and a social media manager. Her maids also used to keep a personal diary for Choupette, writing down everything they did for her throughout the day for Lagerfeld to read through later. She also gets regular manicures and has her own iPad.

In a 2015 interview with The Cut, Lagerfeld said of Choupette: "She hates animals and she hates children." He added that her maids would play with her, but also "have to take care of her beautiful white hair, the beauty treatments for her eyes, and they entertain her."

He went on to call her "the center of the world," adding, "There is something unforgettable about her, the way she moves, the way she plays. She's an inspiration for elegance. For attitude."

She's extremely clean

As far as pets go, cats are known for being fairly clean, and that is especially true for Choupette. In his 2016 interview with Numero, Lagerfeld said that even when Choupette was a kitten, she "never soiled the floor." He went on to say that she "spends her life washing herself" and "smells very good."

"She has a nice natural odor," he said. "Which isn't the case with everyone."

She's a successful model

Over the years, Choupette has developed a modeling career of her own. She has booked a handful of gigs, including several high-paying ones that earned her millions of Euros, as Lagerfeld told The Cut.

One of those was her own capsule cosmetics collection with the Japanese beauty brand Shu Uemura. The collection was called Shupette, and it launched in 2014 as part of a collaboration with Lagerfeld. That same year, Choupette also had her first book published, Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Fashion Cat. It featured tons of her modeling photos as well as advice on lifestyle, diet, fashion and beauty.

In 2015, Lagerfeld and Choupette starred in a collection of his eponymous clothing collection together, which was sold on StyleBop.com. French artist Tiffany Cooper sketched out images of Lagerfeld and his cat on a pretend "summer road trip," and put those images on items like shirts and accessories.

Following Lagerfeld's death in 2019, Choupette's social media director announced the launch of a new collection with the cat: a commemorative RIP Daddy collection. Made up of shirts, hoodies, mugs and more, the collection served as a tribute to Lagerfeld.

She has remained busy since Lagerfeld's death

In August 2022, Choupette turned 11 years old and celebrated her birthday by hanging out on a private jet surrounded by champagne, balloons and gifts.

"Happy birthday to me🥂," read the caption of a series of Instagram photos on Choupette's page. "Thanks to @mypetagency for organizing this little party as well as to @ibcaviation for providing a jet, which stayed on the ground at le Bourget, I specify, in memory of the many trips with my daddy❤️ ."

According to the New York Times, Choupette now lives with her nanny, former Lagerfeld housekeeper Francoise Cacote, in Paris.

In April 2023, Choupette made an appearance in Vogue, snuggled up in Naomi Campbell's arms, as a part of a tribute to Lagerfeld.

She was invited to the 2023 Met Gala

As the 2023 Met Gala theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," it only makes sense that the late designer's muse would receive an invite.

Choupette's agent told the New York Post that the cat was officially on the guest list of the prestigious event. "She got the invitation ... It's an event in honor of the legacy of Karl, and Choupette is obviously a central part of the legacy."

Ahead of the big night, Choupette helped Kim Kardashian help pick out her looks at Lagerfeld's office in Paris.

"Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met," Kardashian captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram, including a few snaps of her and Choupette lounging on a bed.