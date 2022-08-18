Alison Brie and Dave Franco Are 'Really Devoted' Cat Parents: He 'Has to Always Calm Me Down'

Alison Brie, who currently stars in Spin Me Round, shares three cats with her husband Dave Franco

Published on August 18, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actors Dave Franco (L) and Alison Brie pose during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_007 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Alison Brie and Dave Franco are the cool cat parents pet owners aspire to be.

The longtime couple — who wed in 2017 — share cats Arturo, Max, and Otis. Their beloved feline Harry, unfortunately, died in June 2020.

Giving an update on her trio of fur babies, Brie, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively they're doing "great" at this time. The actress also shares just how invested she is in the cats she cares for with Franco, 37.

"My husband has to always kind of calm me down," says the actress and screenwriter while promoting her new film Spin Me Round out in theaters and on AMC+ on Friday, August 19. "Lately, I've been obsessed with getting some leashes to take them out of the box. He's like, 'No.'"

But Brie's reasons for wanting to leash her cat children are valid.

"They're indoor cats. We live in an area with a lot of coyotes, so we really can't let them be indoor-outdoor because animals get eaten by coyotes all the time," the Community alum explains.

Brie and Franco, 37, aren't "dressing them up in much," but the pair enjoys bonding with Arturo, Max, and Otis as much as possible.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bnp1xqIDmQk/ alisonbrie Verified Just kidding...I’m in my happy place...✨✨✨ #catlady 204w
alisonbrie/Instagram

"We love to play with them," she says. "We're really devoted."

Thinking of ways to get her pets outdoors, Brie has contemplated getting a knapsack for carrying her cats while walking around her neighborhood.

"I've seen people do it, hiking with their dogs, with a baby carrier. I don't know," she explains. "I worry that next time I see you, I'm going to have rashes all on my neck. I'm going to be like, 'I tried to carry the cats in a carrier.'"

Figuring out ways to bond with her cats isn't the only thing that's top of mind as of late. Brie is starring in Spin Me Round as Amber, a woman whose company flies her out to an Italian immersion program, but the trip soon takes a chaotic turn.

SPIN ME ROUND - Still 9 Characters/Actors: Alison Brie as “Amber” in Jeff Baena’s SPIN ME ROUND. Type: Photos Photo Credit: Courtesy of IFC Films. An IFC Films release.
IFC Films

"[My collaborator] Jeff [Baena] came to me with the idea. We've worked together four times before, and this is our second time writing together and producing together," the GLOW alum says of the film. "He really had based it on this idea of this exemplary managers program that the characters go on to Italy, thinking that they're going to get this immersive Italian program, but actually it's a very Americanized situation. He came to me with that idea and really was basing it on some articles that he sent me about a similar program that exists."

"I think we just thought that idea alone was so funny and a great chance to get a great ensemble together, playing different characters and getting to bounce off of each other, their different expectations and disappointments around this program," she continues. "And then he laid out these additional beats. We extrapolated it from there in terms of how a trip like that could go wrong."

Brie also got to pull from her real-life encounters with men, which loosely inspired her character's primary love interest, played by Alessandro Nivola.

Alessandro Nivola as “Nick” and Alison Brie as “Amber” in Jeff Baena’s SPIN ME ROUND
IFC Films

"It was really fun for me to come in and infuse the story with the nuances of my personal experiences as we were fleshing out the different characters," she adds. "I find that is, like, a fun way."

Spin Me Round hits theaters and AMC+ on Friday.

ALL ABOUT ME
Star Tracks: Thursday, April 30, 2015