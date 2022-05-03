Alicia Silverstone Says Raising Her Son to Love Animals Is Her 'Bedrock of Being a Kind Mama'

Alicia Silverstone is celebrating Mother's Day by bringing attention to moms of all species.

The long-time animal advocate is supporting Farm Sanctuary's Mother's Day adoption campaign. Farm Sanctuary is a farm animal sanctuary and advocacy organization based in Watkins Glen, New York, dedicated to helping farmed animals find a life outside agriculture.

The nonprofit is in the midst of its annual Adopt a Farm Animal Mother's Day campaign, where animal lovers can symbolically "adopt" one of Farm Sanctuary's rescue residents with a donation to the animal's care.

In support of Farm Sanctuary's efforts to get more farm animals out of agriculture and into caring rescues, Silverstone, 45, wrote a letter about how animal advocacy fits into her parenting of her son, Bear, who turns 11 in May. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at Silverstone's Mother's Day note for Farm Sanctuary.

"One of the greatest and most rewarding things in my life has been being a mom to Bear. Many of you have seen him grow up over the last decade because one of our very favorite things to do together is visit the rescued animals at Farm Sanctuary!" Silverstone opens the letter.

She adds that "For animal lovers, Mother's Day can be bittersweet when we think of the other species who just want to love their babies and are robbed of the opportunity to exercise their maternal instinct because of human greed and exploitation in factory farming."

The actress writes that she combats these difficult feelings by teaching Bear to love all animals.

Alicia Silverstone Farm Sanctuary Credit: Courtesy Farm Sanctuary

"That's why raising Bear with an awareness of animal sentience and compassion — not just for the animals we share our home with, but for the entire animal kingdom — has been my bedrock of being a Kind Mama," Silverstone shares in the letter.

"Farm Sanctuary is a place where survivors of animal agriculture come to rest, to heal, discover friendships, and live as nature intended. Finally free from harm, these incredible animals learn to forgive humans and be incredible ambassadors of compassion," she continues.

Silverstone closes her letter with a request to join her in adopting a Farm Sanctuary animal for Mother's Day.

"This Mother's Day, will you join me in adopting Olive and Maggie goats, Hayes cow, or Amari, Laura, and Bailey sheep? Your gift allows Farm Sanctuary to continue the lifesaving work it does in animal rescue, and helps to nurture a new generation of young people who are inspired to create change," she ends the letter.