Alicia Silverstone Shares Adorable Video of Her Dog Sitting at Dinner Table ‘Waiting for His Turn’

Alicia Silverstone has an extra special guest at her dinner table!

The actress, 46, shared an adorable video of her dog sitting opposite her and licking his lips as she tucked into a salad on Instagram Sunday.

"Are you sitting at the table? Are you at the table on a chair?" the Clueless star asked her furry friend in the clip as she zoomed out to show her pet pooch perched opposite her. She continued, "You're just sitting at the table. Interesting."

Silverstone then put her hand out for her dog and asked, "Are you drooling? You little drool monster." Her furry companion licked her hand before licking his lips and jumping off the seat.

"Does your dog think he is a person and can sit at the table waiting for his turn?" Silverstone captioned the video.

Animal charity PETA commented, "Such a gentleman 😍."

The animal rights activist appears to have three dogs in total and regularly posts snapshots of them on her Instagram page, including with her son Bear Blu, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

"So much love in one picture! 🥰✨❤️," she captioned a photo of Bear in bed with the dogs in November.

Alicia Silverstone's son Bear with their dogs. Alicia Silverstone/Instagram

The Crush star previously opened up about how her pooches follow a vegan diet just like her in a post she shared on Facebook in 2020.

"I started giving my dogs a vegan diet about 20 years ago," she wrote alongside a video of one of her dogs munching on a raw carrot. "I've had 7 dogs before this bunch and they were all HUGE dogs. I'm talking 50 pounds and bigger, and each of them died around the average age of 16 (very unusual btw for big dogs to live that long given mainstream diets)."

She added, "Before some of you start flooding the comments with opinions, just know they stopped getting fleas, hot spots, and their coats became beautiful when their diet switched to vegan."

She also said in a post on her blog The Kind Life, "You can call me crazy, or say I'm evil, but I rest in confidence knowing I have the healthiest dogs on the block. Seriously! My last batch of 7 dogs outlived all the dogs I have ever known and they had perfect blood work."

And as for what type of foods she feeds her furry friends, Silverstone added, "No foods go unused in my home. Broccoli stalks and kale stalks are blended and added to the doggy dinner deliciousness. Then—to make it irresistible—I sometimes add peanut butter, molasses, seaweed, and chia seeds."

In December, Silverstone, who has been vegan herself since 1999, stripped off and posed nude for PETA for its "Don't Be a Prick" cactus-themed campaign, which urged people to wear vegan leather.

Alicia Silverstone stars in PETA campaign. PETA

Known for doing groundbreaking work to protect animals, the organization's "Prickly" ad featured Silverstone in a desert, wearing nothing but cowboy boots in a cactus field.

"DON'T BE A PRICK," the ad read. "Wear Vegan. Buy cactus, mushroom or apple leather instead!"

Opening up about how important it was for her to star in the campaign, Silverstone said in a video interview for PETA, "I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothin', never, nope — but I've done it for PETA because that's how much it matters to me."

She continued, "The amount of resources, water, food, oil for transport, the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary. It's just not sustainable. The Earth can't handle it."

"My dream is to get these vegan, earth-friendly materials into the hands of famous designers. I'd rather go naked than wear animals."