Soccer Star Alex Morgan Teams Up with Pet Company to Help Senior Pets Get Adopted

For the month of November, Stella and Chewy's, along with brand ambassador Alex Morgan, will be covering the adoption fees for senior pets

Senior dogs have inspired a superstar team.

For the second year, Stella and Chewy's is hosting their National Adopt a Senior Pet Month initiative, working with brand ambassador and world champion soccer player Alex Morgan for 2020.

As part of this important initiative, Morgan and the pet food company are covering the adoption fees for seniors pets adopted from animal shelters in the United States and Canada for the entire month of November, which is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. This is all part of an effort to help senior pets, who often stay in shelters longer than younger animals, find loving forever homes.

"Pet adoption is very important to me as both my dogs, Kona and Blue, were rescued from animal shelters and I couldn't imagine life without them," Alex Morgan said in a press release for the initiative. "Together with Stella & Chewy's, I hope we can make as many pet adoptions happen, as so many more dogs and cats need and deserve a loving home. Believe me, you won't regret giving a shelter pet a second chance!"

To take part in Stella and Chewy's generous offer, all new senior pet parents have to do is visit www.stellaandchewys.com/journeyhome and submit your adoption forms for a pet 7 years or older that you adopted in the month of November. Along with reimbursing owners for their adoption fees, Stella & Chewy's is also providing pet parents with a $40 voucher for the company's products, so owners "can deliver best-in-class nutrition and help their senior pet thrive once in their new loving home."

"Stella & Chewy's has long placed a focus on senior pet adoption, and by covering adoption fees this month, we hope more people feel encouraged to welcome a senior pet into their world," Marie Moody, the founder of Stella & Chewy's, shared in the release. "My dogs Stella & Chewy — the inspiration behind our company — were both senior rescues, so I know first-hand how much love and companionship they can bring to a family."

In addition to covering adoption fees, Stella and Chewy's is teaming up with pet stores across North America. At the participating stores, any time a pet owner buys a Stella and Chewy's product, they will be given a paw print to sign with their pets name, which will hang in the story. These paw prints will help raise awareness for the company's senior animal rescue work.