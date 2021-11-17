Hilaria wrote on Instagram that she is "grateful" for her cats, whom she said gives the family "comfort and love" and "are so therapeutic"

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Welcome a Kitten as Their Existing Family Cat Heals from Getting Hit by a Car

There's a new four-legged member of the Baldwin family.

Hilaria Baldwin announced Wednesday on Instagram that she and husband Alec Baldwin have welcomed a kitten from Bengals Embrace on Long Island, New York, alongside a carousel of photos and videos of their new pet.

"We have a new member of our very large human and fur family…the kids have named her Cayetana Magdalena Baldwin😂," Hilaria, 37, captioned the post.

"Fits right in with her brother cats with their pastry middle name (Emilio Cookie and Antonio Cupcake 🤷🏻‍♀️)," she added.

On Nov. 2, Hilaria announced that Emilio, also a Bengal cat, had briefly gone missing shortly after Alec's involvement in the accidental shooting on the set of his film Rust.

Hilaria revealed on Wednesday that the feline is recovering from injuries he sustained from getting hit by a car.

"It was awful," she wrote in the caption. "Some of his 9 lives down, he made it through with a burst bladder and broken leg. 4 blood transfusions later, 2 surgeries, including metal in his leg, he's healing."

She continued, "He's pretty pissed off about the cone and being cooped up to limit his mobility, but we are grateful he is on the mend and to BluePearl animal hospital."

Hilaria said in her latest post that she is "grateful" for her cats, whom she said gives the family "comfort and love" and "are so therapeutic ❤️."

The Baldwins have been "laying low" with their six children outside of New York City in wake of the Rust shooting, which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. A source told PEOPLE in late October that Alec had "found comfort" with his family in the aftermath of the incident.

