Alaska Woman Gets Kicked in the Head by a Moose While Walking Her Dog — See the Shocking Video!

Tracy Hansen from Anchorage, Alaska, is recovering after she was kicked in the head by a moose while walking her dog last week.

Speaking to NBC affiliate KTUU of Anchorage about the alarming attack, which was captured on video, Hansen recalled the terrifying moment when she was knocked to the ground.

"I thought someone had not been paying attention and hit me with a bike or something," Hansen told the outlet. "I had put my hands up to my head, and I'm like, 'I'm bleeding.'"

Luckily Hansen regained her composure quickly after the kick. She said she looked up and saw the moose, which she had noticed earlier while walking her dog, Gunnar, who she typically walks three times a day.

"Knowing that the moose had been somewhere behind me and now, here this moose is in front of me, and I'm like, 'Was that the moose?'" Hansen said of her surprise at the animal's speed.

Local Anchorage resident Kate Timmons happened to record the incident while riding in a car with her family and attempted to warn Hansen after spotting the moose approaching her fast.

"Watch out! Watch out!" Timmons yells from the car as the moose charges toward Hansen in the clip. The animal then raises and kicks Hansen with its hoof. After the unprovoked animal attack, the moose walks down the sidewalk slowly.

"My husband was able to help pull her over the snow bank, so we could get her in the truck with her dog and kind of get her out of the way," Timmons told KTUU.

"It definitely seemed unprovoked from our standpoint, and it happened so fast," Timmons added.

Hansen is on the mend. She had to get staples to help heal the head wounds the moose's hoof left. Along with sustaining bruises, Hansen is also reportedly suffering from headaches.

As for Gunnar the dog, "We'll be back on our normal walks," Hansen said. "The moose won't stop that."