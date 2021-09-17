Mike Mitchell, 68, and his dog Chance have walked 24,901 miles together, which adds up to enough miles to complete a full lap around the planet Earth

Alaska Man and His Dog Walk the Distance of a Lap Around the Earth in 8 Years: 'It's Remarkable'

An Anchorage man and his dog share a special bond — spanning the distance of the planet.

Mike Mitchell and his dog, Chance, started their "miraculous connection" when the Alaska native found the Shih Tzu through a Craigslist ad on his 60th birthday. For the past eight years, the 68-year-old and Chance have walked a total of 24,901 miles together, which adds up to enough miles to complete a full lap around Earth.

"I love to walk, and Chance loves to walk," Mitchell told KTUU. "We're two peas in a pod … Somehow, we managed to walk the distance around the planet. I think it's remarkable."

Mitchell told the outlet that since 2013, he and his best furry friend average 3,000 miles per year thanks to their daily walks, which they record on an Apple Watch.

"We do a lot of double-digit walks in the morning. We go out and get 10, 12 miles, come back and have a little meal, maybe take a power nap," he said.

Mitchell — who shared that he previously struggled with his weight — noted to KTUU that both doctors and veterinarians urge him and Chance to continue their long walks together despite reaching such a significant milestone. Mitchell and Chance are looking forward to it.