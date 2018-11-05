Alanis Morissette Is 'Inconsolable' After Dog Leelee Dies

An eventful year for Alanis Morissette is ending on a sad note.

The “Ironic” singer, 44, saw her Grammy-winning 1994 album Jagged Little Pill become a musical this spring, but she also recently had to say one of life’s hardest goodbyes.

On Saturday, Morissette tweeted that her dog Leelee recently died.

“Goodbye angel leelee. our souls are one. inconsolable. my girl. i love you,” the performer wrote on Twitter along with a photo of the canine.

i love you lee. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fYpVpQy6lp — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) October 17, 2018

Morissette regularly posted sweet photos of Leelee with loving captions on her social media accounts.

The little pooch is survived by his canine siblings Boogs and Circus.