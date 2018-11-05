Alanis Morissette Is 'Inconsolable' After Dog Leelee Dies

Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette/Twitter
placeholder
Kelli Bender
November 05, 2018 06:35 PM

An eventful year for Alanis Morissette is ending on a sad note.

The “Ironic” singer, 44, saw her Grammy-winning 1994 album Jagged Little Pill become a musical this spring, but she also recently had to say one of life’s hardest goodbyes.

On Saturday, Morissette tweeted that her dog Leelee recently died.

“Goodbye angel leelee. our souls are one. inconsolable. my girl. i love you,” the performer wrote on Twitter along with a photo of the canine.

Morissette regularly posted sweet photos of Leelee with loving captions on her social media accounts.

The little pooch is survived by his canine siblings Boogs and Circus.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.