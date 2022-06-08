Alan Cumming's Missing Chimpanzee Costar from Buddy Found Alive in Basement and Moved to Rescue

Tonka the chimpanzee is now in Florida, enjoying the outdoors at Save the Chimps' sanctuary, following pleas from Cumming and PETA for the animal's safe return

Alan Cumming and Buddy the Chimpanzee attend the "Buddy" Culver City Premiere on May 31, 1997 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images); Please complete the following, as applicable: What is shown in the photograph – Tonka the chimp Where was the image taken – Save the Chimps sanctuary, Ft. Pierce FL When was the image taken – June 6, 2022 Who took the photograph – Mika Roberts (sanctuary staff) Full credit line – Mika Roberts / Save the Chimps Source contact information: Name: Mika Roberts Phone: 772-342-3495 E-mail: mika@savethechimps.org

Alan Cumming's chimpanzee costar is safe thanks to the Tony Award-winner and PETA.

In April, Cumming, 57, teamed up with PETA to find out what happened to Tonka, the actor's animal costar from the 1997 family comedy Buddy, offering $10,000 for information leading to the primate's location.

"During the months we filmed together, baby Tonka and I became good friends, playing and grooming each other and just generally larking about," Cumming said in a statement in April.

"It's horrible to think he might be in a cage in a dark basement somewhere or have met some other fate, so I'm appealing to whoever knows what has become of him to please come forward and claim the reward," he continued.

Just over a month after Cumming shared his plea, PETA rescuers found Tonka and relocated the ape to a sanctuary, where he will spend the rest of his life playing and relaxing.

Before Cumming offered his reward, Tonka was last seen in a cage at the former Missouri Primate Foundation (previously known as Chimparty) — "a notorious, now-defunct breeding facility in Festus, Missouri that bred baby chimpanzees, rented them out for movies and parties, and sold them to private owners," according to PETA.

PETA had previously sued the Missouri Primate Foundation over the living conditions of chimpanzees housed there, and was granted permission to rescue Tonka, along with six other chimps, and transfer them to a sanctuary.

When the organization went to carry out the court's order last July, Tonka had vanished, and the owner said he had "died," PETA said in a statement at the time.

In January, a judge found this testimony was not credible, which led to PETA and Cumming's renewed efforts to find Tonka. On June 6, PETA announced that the animal rights organization found Tonka a few days before caged in the basement of the individual who previously claimed the chimpanzee had died.

"He could only take a few steps in any direction, he was not allowed to go outside, he couldn't feel the sun or the grass beneath his feet, he had no companionship with other chimpanzees —something extremely important to chimpanzees' welfare — he was overweight, likely from lack of exercise, and he was not receiving proper veterinary care," PETA said in a statement about where Tonka was discovered.

After PETA found Tonka, they completed their original plan for the primate and moved him from the cage in the basement to Save the Chimp's sanctuary in Florida.

"I feel so emotional about this great news. When I met Tonka while filming the movie Buddy, I made a true friend, and I was honored that he thought of me as a fellow chimp. I'm dancing a jig that PETA has rescued Tonka from the woman who locked him away alone in a basement and lied about it. The thought of Tonka being able to wander free and happy at Save the Chimps' lush, spacious sanctuary for the rest of his life has me singing a happy song," Cumming said in a statement about Tonka's rescue.

Tonka is adjusting to life at the sanctuary, where he has plenty of outdoor space, enrichment toys, and chimpanzees to meet. PETA said that the primate immediately went outside to explore and climb when he arrived at the sanctuary.