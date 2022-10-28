Alabama Firefighters Save Deer Stuck in Sewer: 'You Never Know What the Next Call Will Bring'

Firefighters from the Troy Fire Department safely removed the deer from the sewer and watched the animal run off into the woods

Published on October 28, 2022 05:38 PM
deer trapped in sewer
Photo: Troy Fire department

Move over alligators; a new animal is taking to the sewers.

According to Oct. 27 Facebook post from the Troy Fire Department, several of the Alabama department's firefighters received an unusual call "a few nights ago" about a deer stuck in a sewer.

The firefighters responded to the call and found a male deer peeking out of a storm drain — seemingly doing his best impression of Pennywise, the clown from It, in time for Halloween.

The Troy Fire Department shared a photo of the deer looking out the storm drain and a video of firefighters rescuing the wild animal on social media.

"This deer found himself in a tight place with no way out! You never know what the next call will bring. The guys are always happy to help! Best job ever!!" the department captioned the Facebook post.

The video from the rescue shows the firefighters using straps to pull the deer – who has a blanket over his face — out of the sewer through a manhole near the storm drain. The firefighters place the animal on the grass nearby and help him get untangled from the straps and blanket.

The clip ends with the deer standing up and sprinting off into the woods while firefighters look on.

This deer is not the first animal to accidentally end up in the sewer. In July, rescuers found a New Jersey foster dog that had been missing for days stuck in a sewer.

Firefighters, public works employees, and community members banded together to save Dylan, an 8-year-old coonhound, and get him medical help. Dylan was adopted soon after his rescue.

