Bear with Butt Itch Delights Zoo Guests by Boogying the Itch Away

In what could’ve been a scene straight out of Disney’s The Jungle Book, a bear at Ohio’s Akron Zoo decided to boogie an itch away.

Yes, all this itch called for was a heavy dose of dancing.

Luckily, someone at the zoo managed to catch the bear’s scratchy steps on camera.

In the clip, you can see the animal happily shaking its rump against the wall of its enclosure while zoo visitors watch with silly smiles. The bear even looks back mid-rumpshake to see what kind of audience it attracted.

Take some advice from this bear: next time you have an itch, just try to literally shake it off.