Bear with Butt Itch Delights Zoo Guests by Boogying the Itch Away

It's like a scene out of The Jungle Book

By Kelli Bender
August 14, 2019 02:11 PM

In what could’ve been a scene straight out of Disney’s The Jungle Book, a bear at Ohio’s Akron Zoo decided to boogie an itch away.

Yes, all this itch called for was a heavy dose of dancing.

Luckily, someone at the zoo managed to catch the bear’s scratchy steps on camera.

In the clip, you can see the animal happily shaking its rump against the wall of its enclosure while zoo visitors watch with silly smiles. The bear even looks back mid-rumpshake to see what kind of audience it attracted.

Take some advice from this bear: next time you have an itch, just try to literally shake it off.

Advertisement

Popular in Pets

All Topics in Pets

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.