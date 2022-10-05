Meet Maddie the Little Terrier Who Left Judges Spellbound to Win the AKC's Trick Dog Competition

The "Dogwarts School of Witchcraft" cast a spell at the 2022 AKC Trick Dog Competition.

Maddie, an Australian Terrier from Altoona, WI, and her handler Muriel McMullen, took home the win at the fourth annual competition, the American Kennel Club announced Wednesday.

In their Harry Potter-inspired magical routine, Maddie used her tricks to become a witch.

In her routine, Maddie walks through a series of challenges to start her adventure off to "Dogwarts."

The challenges include word charades, cup stacking, and walking on a narrow balance beam. She even makes a "magical potion" with her wand!

Mary Burch, AKC Family Dog Director, praised Maddie's routine as something that was "a joy to watch."

Although the competition was held virtually, this year's competition saw the largest amount of entries to date.

The competition included 151 competitors from 35 states and Canada.

Each competitor was tasked to submit videos of performances that were scored by 3 judges.

The two finalists in the competition were Christina Jones and her dog, Chloe, from Stafford, VA, and Tamara Shaffer and her terrier, Olivia Nicole, from Newnan, GA.

In Chloe's routine, she embarked on a Jumanji-inspired journey while Olivia Nicole presented a Back-to-School routine where she shows that she has what it takes to be a teacher.