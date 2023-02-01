Air Force Sergeant Seeking Help with Adopting Stray Dog She Befriended During Her Deployment

"I can't think of something I have wished for and prayed for in my life more than this actually happening and Diesel being with me in America," Sgt. Kay said in a statement

By Kelli Bender
Published on February 1, 2023 02:35 PM
Air Force Sgt Working to Rescue dog
Photo: Paws of War

U.S. Air Force Sergeant Kay is working to bring her canine comrade home.

According to a release from Paws of War, a nonprofit that helps U.S. service members adopt the pets they meet aboard, Sgt. Kay met Diesel, the dog, while deployed in the Middle East.

Diesel, then a malnourished and frightened stray, approached Sgt. Kay near the base where she was stationed. The pair became fast friends after this first meeting, especially after Sgt. Kay started sharing her lunch and attention with the pup. Soon, Diesel and Sgt. Kay became inseparable around the base.

Unfortunately, Sgt. Kay was relocated from the base, where she met Diesel, forcing her to leave her canine companion behind. Sgt. Kay has not forgotten the dog or what the pup means to her, so she is working double time to adopt the dog and transport him to the U.S.

Air Force Sgt Working to Rescue dog
Paws of War

Diesel hasn't forgotten her either. The unit that stayed behind at Sgt. Kay's old base told her that Diesel started acting depressed soon after Sgt. Kay left.

"I can't think of something I have wished for and prayed for in my life more than this actually happening and Diesel being with me in America," Sgt. Kay said in a statement.

Sgt. Kay is now back in the U.S. and is working with Paws of War to relocate the dog. The nonprofit is planning to handle the complicated logistics of transporting a pet internationally, something the organization has done numerous times before. Paws of War is asking animal lovers to donate to the nonprofit's fundraiser for bringing Diesel to America. Donations will help cover the expenses that come with sending Diesel to Sgt. Kay's doorstep.

Air Force Sgt Working to Rescue dog
Paws of War

"We can make this happen for both of them, but we need everyone's help to chip in as these missions cost lots of money," Derek Cartwright, a veteran and the coordinator for Paws of War, said. "We owe it to Sergeant Kay to help reunite Diesel with her in America. Their hearts are apart right now, but we can bring them together. We need the support. It's a team effort to pull off a mission like this."

To learn more about Sgt. Kay and Diesel, and how to help them reunite in the U.S., visit Paws of War's fundraiser for the pair.

