This Saturday ESPN is Playing Air Bud and Letting Dogs Do the News for ESPN Dog Day

Image zoom Buena Vista/Everett

Saturday, August 24, has just become a very important day, because it’s now ESPN Dog Day.

As part of an early National Dog Day celebration — the true holiday is on August 26 — ESPN2 is literally going to the dogs on Saturday.

On August 24, from noon until 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2 will be playing only canine sports content. This roster of tail wag-inducing puppy programming starts with the ESPN Dog Day Championship Pup, where “ESPN’s campus is turned into a doggie competition arena, including the addition of a 20,000-gallon Dock Diving pool, for live action in three different AKC-sanctioned dog venues: Agility, Dock Diving and Flyball,” according to ESPN.

RELATED: Major Strikeout: Umpire Gets Booed for Not Letting Bat Dog Do His Job at Baseball Game

ESPN 2 will also air the 1997 canine classic Air Bud at 4 p.m. and let dogs take over the sports news comedy show Always Late with Katie Nolan at 2 p.m. Plus, there’s even more dog content throughout the day, including an inside look at the 2019 AKC Agility Premier Cup.

RELATED VIDEO : How To Become A Great Pet Parent

If you are still looking for more dog hairs in your sports coverage, ESPN will also be offering ESPN Dog Day content across SportsCenter, ESPN.com, ESPN’s social media platforms, and on the ESPN App.