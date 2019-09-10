Beloved, Dog-Centric America's Got Talent Act Returning as Wild Card with 'Most Emotional' Show

Lukas & Falco are back!

The beloved act, which features Lukas Pratschker and his dog Falco performing impressive tricks, made it to the quarter finals of this season of America’s Got Talent, but were eliminated.

Luckily, Lukas, 23, and his 9-year-old border collie have been tapped as the final wild card act for this season of AGT, and will be returning to the competition show on Tuesday night.

“We are really excited to get the opportunity to perform again on this huge stage and in front of a wonderful audience,” Lukas, a professional dog trainer, told PEOPLE.

The duo have something special planned for their next performance, which is all about making Falco feel his “most comfortable.”

“In the semifinals, I will put only those tricks into our routine, which Falco really loves the most,” Lukas added. “Maybe it won’t be our most spectacular performance, but it will be our most emotional one! I want him to enjoy his time in the spotlight.”

AGT judge Julianne Hough is looking forward to seeing Falco dance his way across the stage once again.

“Lukas and his adorable dog Falco are so heartwarming to watch. They have great chemistry together,” Hough, 31, said. “I have a soft spot for dogs and I’m thrilled they are returning to the show. I can’t wait to see what they have planned and it’s going to be a tough night of competition.”

In the quarter finals, the pair delivered a performance filled with jumps, twirls and plenty of tricks set to Blink 182’s “All the Small Things”.

Fans of Lukas & Falco can tune in to the pair’s return to America’s Got Talent on Tuesday at (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.