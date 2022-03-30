The flamingo is easily identifiable because of the number on its leg band; before this recent Texas sighting, the bird was last seen in May 2019

African Flamingo Missing from Kansas Zoo for 17 Years Spotted in Texas Living in the Wild

An African flamingo missing from a Kansas zoo for 17 years recently was spotted out in the wild in Texas.

The Associated Press reported that the pink bird is one of two flamingos that escaped from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, in 2005 during a storm.

Since the bird was a newcomer to the Sedgwick County Zoo, blood testing had not yet been done at the time to determine the bird's sex.

On Tuesday, the Coastal Fisheries Division of Texas Parks and Wildlife told AP they found the escaped flamingo in video footage from March 10 around Rhodes Point in Cox Bay, Texas.

The flamingo is easily identifiable due to the number on its leg band, which is No. 492.

When the two flamingos escaped in 2005, their wings were not clipped, which made fleeing the zoo easier for both birds, added AP.

While there are no reported sightings of the flamingo that is not No. 492, No. 492 has been seen in Wisconsin, Louisiana, and Texas over the years since their escape, according to AP.

The last time someone spotted flamingo No. 492 before March 10 was in May 2019 during Memorial Day weekend.

"Spotted once again during the Texas Colonial Waterbird Survey by Coastal Fisheries staff and volunteers, this escaped zoo flamingo has decided to spend Memorial Day weekend on the Texas coast," Coastal Fisheries – Texas Parks and Wildlife posted on Facebook along with a photo of No. 492 failing to blend in with other birds at the time.

Both of the escaped flamingos were initially transported to the zoo from Africa in 2004 along with almost 40 other flamingos, added AP.

In 2007, a Sedgwick County Zoo official stated it is difficult to capture the bird without disturbing other wildlife.