Meet the 'Adventure Cat' Who Globe Trots in Style: 'I Just Take Him Everywhere,' Says Owner

Cute kitty @liebchen.travels has been going anywhere and everywhere since he arrived in September 2020, his owner tells PEOPLE

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 05:33 PM
Liebchen Adventure Cat
Photo: @LIEBCHEN.TRAVELS

When Erin Geldermans rescued Liebchen as a kitten in September 2020, she decided they'd jump feet first into adventures together.

"He was so energetic and active, so I just started taking him everywhere, from biking and camping to road trips and hikes," she says. "He took right to the harness and leash."

Two years later he has accumulated an Instagram following of nearly 180,000 and too many journeys to count at @liebchen.travels.

"It's been amazing — he's a little best friend who literally goes everywhere, and he's just so laid-back with it all," says Geldermans, 31, who often dresses the domestic shorthair in colorful gear and protective goggles. "He loves meeting strangers — he'll just go up to people and sit on their laps."

Liebchen Adventure Cat
@LIEBCHEN.TRAVELS

Geldermans started posing pics of Liebchen — named for her mother's cat of the same name and meaning "sweetheart" in German — early in their time together, but as he started gaining a following, "I figured I'd keep posting," she shares. "It snowballed out of nowhere, and now it's made us friends all over the world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Next up for the pair, a spring trip to Europe to meet some of the friends and cat lovers they've connected with online, with Alaska and an ocean jaunt in California or Florida on the bucket list too.

"There is nothing he really doesn't like, so I've kept going and going," Geldermans says. "It's been so fun."

Related Articles
Where's Waylon dog adoption campaign
Ind. Community Starts 'Where's Waylon?' Project to Help Dog Waiting in Shelter Over 600 Days
Card Placeholder Image
Erin & Ben Napier Say Their Daughters Are 'Finally Jealous' of Each Other: 'It's a Struggle Right Now'
dog survives hit and run
Virginia Community Raises $8,000 to Cover Dog's Medical Bills After Car Hits Pet and His Owner
Best friends helping senior foster dog complete bucket list
Friends Foster Ailing 19-Year-Old Lab Mix Surrendered to Texas Shelter and 'Spoil Her Rotten'
Michael Stribling
Dads 'Had No Clue' If Adopting in Texas Was Possible. Now, They're Celebrating Daughter's First Birthday
Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington attend the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Antoni Porowski's Fiancé? All About Kevin Harrington
Van and Samaria Jefferson
Who Is Van Jefferson's Wife? All About Samaria Jefferson
boulder, CO june 2018 simon yosh the backpacking cat with owner JJ Yosh credit: JJYosh Media Team
Adventurer and His Feline 'Soulmate' Hike, Kayak, and Climb the U.S. Together
Best Halloween Costumes PO tout
The 30 Best Halloween Costumes for Cats of 2022
erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv
Ben and Erin Napier's Relationship Timeline
The Best Gifts for Men
41 of the Best Gifts for Men, No Matter How Impossible They Are to Shop For
The 20 Best Gifts for Dog Lovers, According to Experts
The 30 Best Gifts for Dog Lovers, According to Experts
Mandy Moore family
Mandy Moore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive Hand-in-Hand for 1-Year Countdown for Invictus Games in Germany
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actors Dave Franco (L) and Alison Brie pose during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_007 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)
Alison Brie and Dave Franco Are 'Really Devoted' Cat Parents: He 'Has to Always Calm Me Down'