Treat-Filled Advent Calendars for Cats Are Coming to Trader Joe's

Deck the halls with seaweed-salmon snacks, because advent calendars for cats are coming to Trader Joe’s.

According to Boing Boing, the grocery store chain made the announcement in a September episode of the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast — the same podcast where Trader Joe’s introduced their advent calendars for dogs last year.

“Last year we came out with the dog advent calendar, which seemed pretty odd until we got out in the stores and there was quite a following for it,” Colin Fields, vice president of merchandising for Trader Joe’s, said in the podcast episode announcing the advent calendars for cats. “And we heard from our feline, loving customers that we should have something for their cats. So we found it, we developed it and it’s pretty cool.”

What will make this festive invention cool for cats, is what’s inside. In the podcast episode, Fields added that the kitty calendar will be stocked with treats made of salmon and seaweed.

The date the advent calendars will arrive in stores has not been announced, so may sure to keep a keen eye on those Trader Joe’s aisles. Last year, the chain’s advent calendars for dogs dropped on Dec. 1.

Hopefully, since Fields mentioned the success of the advent calendars for dogs, the canine calendars will be make a comeback this year. Last year, the new item was adorably decorated and stocked with salmon and sweet potato treats.