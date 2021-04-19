Many Facebook users who saw the dog adoption post were interested in getting information about Wichita Falls Animal Services' Zackry Majewski and Sky, the husky up for adoption

Dog's Adoption Post Goes Viral with Help from Hunky Shelter Worker: 'Is the Man Available?'

A Facebook post spotlighting a dog up for adoption in Texas has gone viral — but not because of the cute pooch in the photo.

Last week, Wichita Falls Animal Services shared a photo of employee Zackry Majewski kneeling next to a husky named Sky to raise awareness about the dog's adoption status.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Zackry Majewski started with us in October of 2020. He has a great compassion for the animals in our care. He is especially fond of Huskies and can always be found snuggling with a puppy in the shelter. On his time off Zac enjoys hiking and listening to Country Music." the post reads. "Of course, Zac chose our resident Husky to spotlight. Sky is a beautiful girl waiting for a forever home," the organization continues

Many Facebook users noticed the shelter's photo but ended up being more interested in getting information about the attractive employee over the dog.

"I don't even have Facebook. People called me into the office, like my boss, and she was telling me, 'it's blowing up right now,' and then it just kind of increased throughout the day," Majewski told News Channel 6 about the reaction to the post, which now has over 14,000 shares and 25,000 comments.

Majewski added that "over a hundred people" started following him on Snapchat and Instagram after the photo went up.

Many users teased that they would like to take Zac home along with the dog in the post's comments.

"Is the man available for adoption?" one user asked, while another joked, "Wait?! There's a dog in the picture?"

"What's the adoption fee for Zac? Is he house trained?" another person questioned.

However, Majewski wasn't the only one getting attention.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wichita Falls Animal Services told the outlet that they received hundreds of calls from people looking to adopt their pets, including Sky, after seeing the post featuring Majewski.

While Majewski admitted that modeling isn't exactly his thing, he said he would continue taking pictures with the shelter's pets if it would help the animals.