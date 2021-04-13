Adoption Ad for 2-Year-Old Chihuahua Described as a ‘Chucky Doll in a Dog’s Body’ Goes Viral

According to the ad, Prancer the chihuahua "hates men more than women do" and isn't a fan of other pets or young children — but he is "loyal beyond belief."

There's a perfect home for every dog.

Last week, an adoption ad for a 2-year-old Chihuahua named Prancer went viral, thanks to the unique way his foster parent described the pooch.

"I've tried for the last several months to post this dog for adoption and make him sound ... palatable. The problem is, he's just not," Tyfanee Fortuna wrote in the humorous Facebook post about the adoptable pooch. "There's not a very big market for neurotic, man-hating, animal-hating, children-hating dogs that look like gremlins. But I have to believe there's someone out there for Prancer because I am tired, and so is my family."

"Every day, we live in the grips of the demonic Chihuahua hellscape he has created in our home," Fortuna added before sharing a little bit of the peculiar dog's backstory. "He was owned by an elderly woman who treated him like a human and never socialized him. Sprinkle in a little genetic predisposition for being nervous, and you've concocted a neurotic mess, AKA Prancer."

prancer Credit: courtesy Tyfanee Fortuna

According to the ad — which has been shared over 50,000 times on Facebook as of Monday — Prancer "hates men more than women do" and isn't a fan of other pets or young children.

However, his foster parent stressed that while Prancer may be a complicated dog, he does have some "good traits," too.

"He is loyal beyond belief," Fortuna wrote of the little canine. "As far as companionship, you will never be alone again. He likes to go for car rides, he is housebroken, he knows a few basic commands, he is quiet and non-destructive when left alone at home, and even though we call him bologna face, he is kind of cute to look at. He also 'smiles' when he is excited."

prancer Credit: courtesy Tyfanee Fortuna

"I know finding someone who wants a Chucky doll in a dog's body is hard, but I have to try," Fortuna added. "Prancer is available through Second Chance Pet Adoption League. He is in New Jersey but can be adopted anywhere in the general tri-state area."

In a separate post, the Second Chance Pet Adoption League noted that any interested parties would be required to visit with Prancer first to "make sure of a personality match."

"We are looking to put him in the right situation for his specific behavioral needs to set him up for his success, safety, and happiness. We will not place him in a home with other dogs, cats, or men as he has demonstrated he cannot live peacefully with them, and even with training, it would be an unfair stress to place on him or his adopters," they wrote. "We know in the right living environment without constant triggers, he will be a hilarious, entertaining little companion, and his person is out there."

The volunteer-based foster organization also noted that in addition to Prancer, they have "MANY other small 'quirky' dogs who can live with some other pets" on their website.

On Monday, the League wrote that although they were still looking for Prancer's perfect home, they hope his story will still have a happy ending.