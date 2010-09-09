Adoptapalooza Pet of the Day! Meet Daisy, the Tigger of Dogs

For every pet living with a happy family, there is an animal in a shelter waiting to find a loving home. Today we’d like you to meet Daisy, a bright, energetic hound-mix who will be in New York City’s Washington Square Park on Sunday, looking for a forever home.

This 8-month-old puppy is staying with the Picasso Veterinary Fund after being whisked off of the Staten Island Shelter’s euthanasia list. She was going to be put down because she was thought to have a very bad case of parvo. When the Picasso Fund rescued her, however, vets discovered that the bigger problem was a lung abscess – and that she needed to have surgery.

“She was a mess,” says Picasso Fund coordinator Siobhan Healy. “She was hemorraghing, vomiting, unable to keep her feeding tube in her nose. But she had lung surgery and now she’s like Tigger!”

This “amazingly smart” pooch is incredibly motivated and fun, and has a happy-go-lucky personality. She already walks well on a leash and knows how to sit, but will need to continue with her obedience classes once she’s adopted. She would do fine in an apartment as long as she got plenty of exercise – she needs and loves outdoor activity.

“She’s also a couch potato, though,” Healy says. “If you’re sitting down, she’ll lay next to you. She just wants to be with you.”

The Picasso Veterinary Fund, along with Daisy and other animals, will be at Adoptapalooza in New York City’s Washington Square Park on Sunday, Sept. 12. Stop by this free event to meet all the wonderful adoptable pets – and to meet a few of us from PEOPLEPets.com!

