Shelter Cat Still Looking For Forever Home After No One Shows Up To Her Birthday Party

Image zoom Battersea Public Affairs/Twitter

Monique, a stunning, 2-year-old tabby, was hoping to celebrate her second birthday with a loving family, but instead, she partied alone.

According to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, a U.K.-based animal rescue, Monique has been at the rescue’s South London shelter for over 115 days, waiting to find her forever home.

To encourage more prospective pet parents to pick Monique, the shelter recently threw their furry, long-term resident a birthday party, reports Metro.

Unfortunately, even after Battersea built up hype about the bash on social media, no one showed up to Monique’s big day, which included a Happy Birthday banner and special toys for the feline.

RELATED: Family Throws Stunning Senior Cat Lavish Quinceañera for Her 15th Birthday Complete with Custom Gown

Worse yet, Monique hasn’t received a single adoption application following the party.

“It’s always a shame to see one of our cats be repeatedly overlooked, especially one so young and with so much to offer as a pet,” Battersea’s cattery team leader, Chrissie Grindrod, told Metro. “Monique is a gentle soul who thrives with human company, whether that be playing with her favorite toys together or curling up side by side on the sofa.”

According to Battersea, Monique is playful, affectionate, loves adventure and wants to be your best friend. The cat is also positive for the Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV).

RELATED: Cross-Eyed Rescue Cat Belarus Has His Sights Set on Helping Shelter Animals

“FIV is a slow-acting virus and most cats live long, happy and healthy lives,” Battersea writes on Monique’s adoption profile. “However, in order to protect other cats and to preserve the health of the carrier, Battersea rehomes FIV+ cats to homes with cat proof gardens. Also, due to her FIV+ status, Monique will need to be the only pet in the household.”

Battersea can help interested adopters cat-proof their gardens if that is what is holding them back from giving Monique a home.

If you think you can give this kitty the belated birthday gift she’s been waiting for, apply to adopt this beauty on Battersea’s website.