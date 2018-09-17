Couple Ditches Wedding Flowers for Bouquets of Adoptable Puppies

Flowers are so last wedding season.

As a touching nod to how their love first bloomed and to help needy pooches, newlyweds Kyle Morris and Brian Seals had their wedding party carry adoptable puppies instead of bouquets of peonies.

Courtesy Partners 4 Pets

According to the Wichita Eagle, Morris and Seals first met while working on projects for Illinois-based animal rescue Partners 4 Pets. After the pair became engaged in July 2017, they knew that animals deserved a special spot in their wedding.

Courtesy Partners 4 Pets

What they came up with may be the most adorable switcheroo in event history. Instead of carrying the classic bouquets of flowers for the wedding photos, each member of the wedding party toted an adoptable puppy from Partners 4 Pets.

Courtesy Partners 4 Pets

The move gave the baby dogs a chance to get out of their cages and meet dozens of potential adopters. For Morris and Seals it meant a truly adorable wedding that celebrated something near and dear to both their hearts.

Courtesy Partners 4 Pets

And it’s the gift that keeps on giving: since getting married on Sept. 8, the newlyweds have learned that most of the puppies have been adopted.

Morris told the Wichita Eagle that learning this made the big day even more special.

If you’d like to help Partners 4 Pets continue rescuing puppies and other pets, you can donate online at paypal.me/partnersforpets