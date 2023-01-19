Adoptable Pets Named After Taylor Swift Following Her 'Generous' Donations to Animal Rescues

Taylor Swift is lending a helping paw to her furry fans.

On Tuesday, Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin, Tennesee, announced that the shelter "recently received a generous donation from legendary singer-songwriter Taylor Swift."

As a way to say thank you for the "Anti-Hero" singer's support, Williamson County Animal Center figured out an adorable tribute to Swift, 33.

"While all Swifties know Taylor loves cats, we hope she won't mind that we named our newest adoptable puppies after her songs: 'Carolina,' 'Bejeweled,' 'Midnight Rain,' and 'Willow,'" the facility shared on Facebook.

The post about the Swift-inspired puppies also includes photos of the four black-and-white, 3-month-old female canines.

Williamson County Animal Center

According to the rescue, two of the mixed-breed baby dogs — Midnight Rain and Willow — have already been adopted. Anyone interested in giving a forever home to one of the other pups should visit www.adoptwcac.org to complete an application and then visit the shelter in person.

While some Swift fans may be tempted to adopt one of the dogs because of the animal's connection to the star, Williamson County Animal Center urges all potential adopters to ensure they are ready for a pet before filling out an adoption application.

"Please take a moment to consider if your family is ready for the significant commitment of adopting a puppy. Adopting a dog can be one of the most rewarding decisions you get to make, but it's also a significant life change," Williamson County Animal Center wrote in its post about the puppies.

Williamson County Animal Center

The dogs of Williamson County Animal Center aren't the only animals benefitting from Swift's generosity. The famous cat lover — who has three felines of her own: Benjamin Button, Meredith Grey, and Olivia Benson — recently donated to Beth Stern's animal rescue nonprofit Beth's Furry Friends.

As a symbol of her gratitude, Stern, an ambassador for North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) and a regular cat foster parent, named one of the rescue cats she was caring for Angel Taylor.

Before arriving in Stern's care, Angel Taylor lived on the streets of Oman, where she was brutally abused, costing her an eye and both ears. According to NSALA, the animal rescue organization and Stern worked together to relocate the cat to the U.S. Upon arriving stateside, Angel Taylor lived with Stern until she found the perfect forever home.