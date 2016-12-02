Adopt Me! Lucy Needs a Unique Owner to Help Ease Her Fears

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Lucy, a 2-year-old pit bull mix currently residing at the Anderson Animal Shelter in South Elgin, Illinois.

A long story comes with the longing eyes you see in the photo: This pup, who has been nicknamed “the bouncing pittie” because of all the moving around she’s done in her short life, has a unique set of needs, and for that reason the shelter has waived her adoption fee.

“Fearful of strangers, she needs a well-coordinated initial meet-and-greet,” says a bio for the pup. “But a calm voice and a handful of hot dogs goes a long way towards Lucy being your best friend! And once you’re in with her, you’re in! She will however, need an adult-only home or a home with responsible older teens, as well as being the only dog in the home.”

Lucy’s recorded history begins in the spring of 2015, when she was transferred from animal control to a rescue in Indiana. She was in a foster home but was soon forced to transfer and ended up in a veterinary boarding facility in Valparaiso, Indiana.

The Anderson Animal Shelter says the pup received little handling or enrichment in the boarding facility for many months. During a meeting with one potential adopter, Lucy caused a “superficial scratch” on the adopter’s nose, the shelter’s bio says. She was then relinquished to another animal hospital in Indiana, which worked with her on “clicker skills.”

Because of her fears, gradual introductions are key for Lucy. She’s described as “extremely playful, loves to run and chase toys,” but she’s also “highly excitable and easily aroused.”

In August, Lucy was transferred to the Anderson Animal Shelter, where she currently resides and continues to do well, and has been introduced to new people without incident.

“Lucy has made an incredible transformation with the dedicated and compassionate treatment and training she’s received at Anderson through our positive reinforcement programs,” said Steve Frost KPA CTP, SBA, animal behavior and enrichment manager at the shelter. “Abounding with love, Lucy is patiently awaiting her forever home, and I will be envious of whoever ends up getting to call her theirs.”

After an assessment with other dogs, it’s been determined that Lucy needs to be the only dog in a household. Because she has touched so many people along the way, Lucy’s new parents will receive a plethora of support tools to help her succeed in her new home:

* A generous donor has offered to pay for her behavioral medications for one year after she has been adopted.

* She’ll get continued behavior consultation services from Dr. Fiia Jokela, DVM, Dipl. ABVP

* She’ll have in-home training support and consultation from Julie Dorsey-Oskerka, President of A Sound Beginning

* She’ll also have in-home training support and consultation from Steve Frost, KPA CTP, Animal Enrichment and Behavior Manager for Anderson Animal Shelter.

If you’d like to meet the pretty pup, contact the Anderson Animal Shelter at 847-697-2880. To learn more details about Lucy’s journey, click here.

Click here to meet last week’s adoptable pet, Matilda Love.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.