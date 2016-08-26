Adopt Me! Sparky Loves Hummus and Humans, In That Order

The 10-year-old pooch's dream home would have plenty of chickpeas and belly rubs

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an extraordinary, adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Mr. Sparky, a 10-year-old pug/Jack Russell mix currently available at the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA in Elmira, New York.

Poor Sparky ended up at this shelter when his owner moved. According to a Facebook post, this senior gent has a lot of love to give and could use a little extra TLC right now. He’s currently being treated for a skin infection and has been very patient throughout the process.

The shelter suspects this laid back guy is quite the hipster too because he requires a gluten-free diet to counteract his skin issue — and, don’t worry, he’s a big fan of his special meals.

“This guy has such a loving personality and amazing appetite,” customer service supervisor Arynn Brucie tells PEOPLE in an email. “I’ve never met anyone, dog or human, that loved hummus more than I did until I met Sparky. May his next family bless him with endless chickpeas and belly rubs.”

In his previous life, Sparky lived with dogs and cats and would likely be fine with kids ages 8 and older.

“It isn’t until you’ve been sprayed with pug snort that you’ve experienced true love,” says shelter manager Jon Jacobus. “Thank you my little bug-eyed friend for the spritz and the cuddles. Some family is going to be lucky to have you.”

Since Sparky is a senior, anyone over the age of 60 has a waived adoption fee through the shelter’s senior program. To fill out an adoption application, click here.

