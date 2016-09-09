Adopt Me! Randy Loves People, Walks and Together Time

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an extraordinary, adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Randy, a boxer mix scooped up from a high-kill shelter by the Ruff Tales Rescue of Bellingham, Massachusetts.

Not a lot is known about Randy’s past but one thing is for sure right now: He’s not a Red Sox fan. Chelsea George, who has been fostering the pup for the past five months, says that if baseball is on Randy “will sit in front of the television and bark until I change the channel to something else!”

Baseball may not be Randy’s thing but people definitely are. “He absolutely adores people of all ages, and just wants to be near you,” says George. “He loves to go for walks, and he can sit outside in the sun for hours just relaxing. He’s very smart, and listens well to commands. He loves to sit and watch TV with me.”

This housebroken pooch, who is about 3-years-old, would likely be fine having a canine sister (just no cats or small female dogs, please). To read more about him, click here. For more information on how to adopt Randy, email: adoptions@rufftalesrescue.org.

