Adopt Me! Rainbow Is Ready to Brighten Up Your Day

Home. Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an extraordinary adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Rainbow, a Jack Russell terrier mix currently being fostered in Manhattan through the Best Friends Animal Society – New York.

Last month, Rainbow helped ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange – a sign that her new life was just beginning.

She was surrendered to Animal Care & Control of New York in awful shape. “One side of her face, and one of her eyes, were in a very fragile and scary condition,” says Jamie Rubin, New York City Programs Manager for the Best Friends Animal Society. “Despite what must have been very painful, Rainbow was already sweet and loving toward everyone she met.”

Because of her condition, the NYC AC&C reached out to Best Friends Animal Society – New York who happily took on the challenge of fixing her. The rescue worked with a local veterinarian who helped take away her pain and was able to save her eye and have her eyelid reconstructed. Now she’s able to see out of it again.

“Rainbow is very comfortable and healthy now, and is extremely affectionate and snuggly with humans, and friendly with dogs, cats, and every person she’s met,” says Rubin. “She gives lots of kisses and is frisky and playful. She most likely will need to continue her daily eye meds, which she handles very calmly, for the rest of her life.”

Though you’d never know it, Rainbow is around 8 years old. The playful and loving pup would make a great addition to any family this holiday season. “She is a joy to everyone she meets,” says Rubin.

Anyone interested in Rainbow or any of the rescue’s other amazing dogs or cats, all pulled from New York City’s AC&C, email contactnyc@bestfriends.org.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.