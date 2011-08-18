Adopt Me! Puppy K.C. Wants to Be Your Breath of Fresh Air

Home. Some cats and dogs never have one to call their own. We want to change that by introducing you to an extraordinary homeless pet every week. Today, we’d like you to meet K.C., a 9-month-old pug-Lab mix who loves the great outdoors.

This playful pooch, who was turned over by his previous owner to the Priest River Animal Rescue in Idaho in July, adores being outside so much that it’s hard to get him back inside after a long walk.

“He needs lots of space to run around,” animal coordinator Keri Thompson says of the 60-lb. canine. “A fenced yard would be great, and kids and with lots of pull toys would be excellent.”

Still very much a puppy, K.C. has tons of energy (“He’s pretty over the top,” says Thompson) and is still growing into his pug and Lab features. “He’s larger than a pug,” she says. “But he has a tail that curls over and pug ears.”

This outgoing mutt, who walks great on a leash, would be the perfect camping companion – a furry friend to snuggle with by a warm campfire. “He’s very affectionate,” she says. “He wants to be outside all the time.”

If K.C. is the breath of fresh air you’ve been looking for, contact the rescue at (208)448-0699 and check out his Petfinder profile for more information.

Established in 2002, the Priest River Animal Rescue helps lost and abandoned pets in northern Idaho and northeastern Washington. Click here to learn how you can help the group build a new cat haven for their facility.

