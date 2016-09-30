Adopt Me! People Lover Sadie Bug Wants to Snuggle Up for Fall TV

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an extraordinary, adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Sadie Bug, 2-year-old pit bull mix currently being fostered in Madison, Wisconsin, through the Adopt Me Animal Rescue.

Sadie Bug made the trip up north last November after being rescued from a high-kill shelter in North Carolina. Her past is unknown, but what’s clear about her right away is that she adores people.

“Every morning you can expect to wake up to a cold nose and doggy kisses,” volunteer Crystal Fauster says in an email. “What’s more is, Sadie has NEVER met a human she doesn’t like! Old or young, doesn’t seem to matter one bit, as long as she can get belly rubs, she’s happy. That or give her a bone, she LOVESSS her bones.”

Another dog in the home would be a bonus for this friendly pup. In her current foster home, she has two big Labrador retriever brothers that she loves to play with.

“She gets a little nervous meeting new dogs but once she does, she’s their best friend,” Fauster says. “Sadly, cats look a lot like a toy to her, so she would be best in a home with no kitties or other small creatures.”

Although she loves walks, this girl is a medium- to low-energy pup. A fenced-in yard would be ideal for her, but beyond that, “she is perfectly content snuggling up to read a book or watch TV the rest of the night.”

And when it comes to crate-training, you don’t have to worry about training Sadie Bug. “She does great in her crate while her foster parents are at work all day and when they get home she sits quietly wagging her tail ready to greet them,” Fauster says. “The only time you will hear Sadie make a peep is if her foster brothers sound the alarm or she happens to see a bunny in the backyard.”

If Sadie sounds like the dog for you, contact the Adopt Me Animal Rescue at 608-960–9202. To read the pup’s blog, click here.

