This 2-year-old shepherd mix just wants to "please and impress her human"

Adopt Me! Loyal and Respectful Ivy Just Wants to Make You Smile

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an extraordinary, adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Ivy, a 2-year-old shepherd mix available through the 2nd Chance Fur-Babies Animal Rescue of Harrington, Delaware.

If the thought of adopting a puppy is intimidating to you, look no further than sweet Ivy. This full grown girl is full of life, aching for companionship, and already well-trained.

“Once she knows you’re worthy of her trust, she is the most loyal, respectful gal you could ever know,” says Amber Mcilroy of the 2nd Chance Fur-Babies Animal Rescue. “Ivy loves to go for walks, and is great on a leash, but rarely needs one as she stays close to your side and listens well when you call her. All she really wants to do is please and impress her human.”

This free-spirited, fun-loving soul adores running free, splashing around in water, and even likes to drink straight from the hose in the summer.

“Most of all Ivy just wants to hang out with you in the yard while you relax, do gardening, or other yard work,” Mcilroy says. “She has a way of making you feel like smiling whenever she’s near.”

If you’re already grinning from ear-to-ear at the sight of this girl, contact the 2nd Chance Fur-Babies Animal Rescue by leaving your email address and phone number in a private message on their Facebook page. They will send you an application to begin the process.

