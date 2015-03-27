Adopt Me! Kim Could Be the Cutie You've Been Searching For

Home. Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an extraordinary adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Kim, a young treeing walker coonhound who has been with the Eleventh Hour Rescue in New Jersey for more than a year now.

Kim really has it all: good looks, a great personality – all she needs is the perfect family to love her.

“She is well socialized and seems at ease with everyone she meets,” reads her bio. “Kim is very affectionate, even-tempered and eager to please. She is crate-trained and likes her crate so much that she will go into it on her own.”

The perfect car passenger, Kim loves to go on adventures and sniff all around, like all hounds do. When she decides she loves you, she’ll let you know by giving you kisses and stretching her front paws on your shoulder.

“She does still have some puppy behavior, but is an all-around wonderful dog,” her bio says.

If you think Kim is the companion for you, contact the Eleventh Hour Rescue at 973-664-0865.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.