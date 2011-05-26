Adopt Me! 'Good Girl' Honey Wants to be Your One and Only

Home. Some cats and dogs never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an extraordinary homeless pet every week. Today, we’d like you to meet Honey, who has been living at New York’s SPCA of Westchester for the past four years.

When the pit bull-shepherd mix’s owner passed away from breast cancer several years ago, life as she knew it changed drastically. Honey has spent the past four years at the Briarcliff Manor-based no-kill shelter looking for a forever home, and she hasn’t just been sitting around. The friendly soul visits nursing homes, cheering up the elderly.

“When people meet her through our pet therapy program, they always comment on how sweet and well-behaved she is, and how mellow,” says Lisa Bonanno, development manager at the shelter. “Most people that meet her do not understand how she has been overlooked by adopters for so many years.”

About 12 years old, this “good girl” is elderly herself and definitely prefers a more low-key lifestyle, one without other pets or children.

If you’re interested in this lovely senior canine citizen, contact Lisa Bonanno at the SPCA of Westchester via email: lisa@spca914.org. Established in 1883, the SPCA of Westchester is the only humane society in Westchester County that enforces animal cruelty laws. Because they receive no federal, state or county funds, they rely solely on donations. Click here to learn how you can donate.

Click here to meet last week’s adoptable pet.