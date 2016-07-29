Adopt Me! Dogs, Cats, and People are All Pals of Petunia

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an extraordinary, adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Petunia, a super-friendly pooch available through the Bully Project of New York, New York.

Petunia — Tuna for short! — is currently being fostered near Asheville, North Carolina. She’s best described as “a huge goofball” and would love to be adopted by a family with another dog (her buddy Theodore is the dog she’s playing ball with in the picture above).

Cats? They’re pals of Petunia too, as she’s been very respectful of the kitty in her foster home. This sweet girl is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, and does really well in a crate.

“Tuna is a funny, waggy, snorty little low rider who loves everyone she meets,” says her foster mom Trish Loehr. “She loves to rest her big, sweet head on your chest and shower your face with kisses.”

For more information on pretty Petunia, email BullyProjectNYC@gmail.com. Bully Project has a special Southern adoption fee of $100.

