Adopt Me! Colonel Just Wants to Play Ball

Home. Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an extraordinary adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Colonel, a 2-year-old black and brindle Rottweiler mix who was transferred to the SPCA of Texas in Dallas from another shelter on Dec. 9.

Colonel’s picture is slightly inaccurate – because this dog always has a ball in his mouth! Playing with a ball is one of his favorite things to do; all he needs is a permanent owner who’ll vow to play fetch forever.

“Besides playing ball, he really enjoys being petted,” reads his bio. “Because he is young, he has a lot of energy and would like a forever family that loves to exercise and play with him.”

The 50-lb. pooch is very friendly, but is choosy when it comes to his friends. “If you have any other dogs at home, bring them by for a meet and greet,” the shelter recommends.

If you think this adorable boy is the companion you’ve been looking for, contact the SPCA of Texas at 214-742-SPCA (7722). To read more about him, visit their website.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.