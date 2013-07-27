Adopt Me! Beneath Petey's Tough Exterior Is a Good Boy

Home. Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to extraordinary adoptable pets every week. Meet Petey, a 7-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix who’s been without a permanent home for far too long.

In 2008, a good Samaritan made Petey his project. He spotted the small, scared pooch living under a bus in a New York City lot and gradually tried to gain his trust. It took weeks, but finally he was able to scoop up the homeless dog and bring him to the caring crew at Bobbi and the Strays rescue.

In the five years that he’s been with the group, Petey’s really come into his own.

“He was scared at first,” says adoption assistant Rose Camacho. “It took some time but finally I made friends with him. Somebody just needs to take a little time to get to know him, and he’ll be your best friend.”

Best described as a “good boy” with a “tough exterior,” Petey definitely has a warm, playful side – especially when he’s around other dogs.

“My best friend at the shelter is a 70-lb. pit bull named Bentley,” reads his bio. “I love car rides and don’t mind getting a bath, which the staff has to give me more than they like because I roll around in the grass and dirt yard a lot.”

Because he has a tendency to be “fresh” with new people, Petey would be best in a home without children, and with an owner who’s active and likes to take long walks. If this sounds like you, contact the rescue at adopt@bobbicares.org.

