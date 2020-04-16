You Can Now Add Real Goat and Llama Guests to Your Zoom Video Conferences for Under $100

Image zoom Tamara Volodina/Getty

Tired of seeing the same faces every day on your Zoom video conferences? This animal sanctuary is offering an unconventional — and adorable — way to liven up your call.

Sweet Farm in Silicon Valley, California recently launched Goat 2 Meeting, a program that allows people to invite a farm animal to join their video conference while working from home amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The one-of-a-kind experience works for all types of calls, whether it be corporate meetings or office happy hours, and will comply with any virtual meeting software, the website explains.

“Sometimes people just want to watch a cow eat grass,” Sweet Farm cofounder Nate Salpeter told The New York Post of the idea.

To secure a critter cameo, animal lovers can donate to the sanctuary. The farm has set up various donation price points depending on the type of virtual animal interaction.

According to Business Insider, people are able to enjoy virtual meet-and-greets with animals including goats, sheep, pigs, cows, turkeys, and llamas.

For $65, callers can enjoy a 20-minute virtual private tour for up to six people.

To enjoy the barnyard hangout with unlimited guests, the farm offers a 10-minute corporate meeting cameo for $100, a 25-minute corporate meeting virtual tour for $250 and a 25-minute VIP meeting tour for $750, according to the farm’s website.

Since starting Goat 2 Meeting in mid-March, Sweet Farm cofounder Anna Sweet told Insider they have received over 300 requests from companies around the country hoping to e-meet the animals.

One excited customer shared his experience with Goat 2 Meeting on Twitter, noting that his call with “Paco the llama” was “perfect” and brought “Monday smiles and a break from the routine!”

Sweet explained that the farm brings in a lot of its revenue from in-person visits, which are no longer happening due to the ongoing pandemic.

By launching Goat 2 Meeting, these donations to the sanctuary are able to help keep the nonprofit afloat.

“I think we’re all a little stressed with what’s going on — many of us have been sitting inside,” Sweet told Insider.

“We’re just hoping to bring some smiles to people’s faces while bringing them out to the farm at the same time.”

