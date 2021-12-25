"This is my first time experimenting in the world of canines," Adam Rippon said

Adam Rippon Reveals He and Fiancé Jussi-Pekka Kajaala Welcomed a New Dog: 'Say Hi to Our Little Mutt'

Adam Rippon and Jussi-Pekka Kajaala are the proud parents of a new dog!

On Friday, the former Olympic figure skater, 32, announced that he and his fiancé Jussi-Pekka Kajaala welcomed a new dog — named Tony — into their family.

"Say hi to our little mutt, Tony 🐶," Rippon wrote on Instagram.

In the post, the athlete shared photographs of himself with Tony, as well as pics of Kajaala with the couple's new addition.

Rippon also shared solo shots of the canine adapting to his new life in Los Angeles, Calif.

On his Instagram Story, Rippon also shared more details about Tony with fans in a series of posts.

"As you may have seen, we got a dog. ... His name is Tony and he's a rescue," he began, before he playfully noted, "We are heroes and we know that we saved a life. And there's nothing Tony can do to repay us for what we've done — a selfless act!"

Noting that Tony is "a mutt," Rippon continued, "We don't know what kind of dog he is, so, of course, we did a doggy DNA test ... and I'm waiting with bated breath to find out what he is."

Rippon also explained that Tony is his first dog. "This is my first time experimenting in the world of canines," he said. "And let me tell you, it's different than I thought, but I'm ready."