Adam Driver to the rescue!

The Star Wars actor, 35, turned heads on social media Wednesday after recording a video informing the public that French film director Leos Carax’s dog, Javelot had gone missing on Tuesday.

While in Belgium working on the musical drama Annette with Carax and Mark Hamill, IndieWire reported, Javelot ran off, prompting Driver to call for help using Hamill’s Twitter account, as Driver is not on social media himself.

“My name is Adam Driver, I’m currently in Royal Park in Brussels, looking for this guy, Javelot,” Driver began the clip, next to a pic of the pup.

“He went missing yesterday, we were shooting a scene in a club, as you do, and we were outside and got spooked by some of the traffic and ran off, so he’s been missing for 24 hours.”

“The last place he was seen is in this park,” he continued. “If anyone has seen him, please give us a call, he is very much a member of the crew … We will put you in the movie. We’ll give you chocolate. We’ll christen your child. We’ll do anything as a way of saying thank you.”

#AdamDriver is asking for help to find #Javelot– #LeosCarax’s dog! He is 9-yrs old & has been missing for over 24 hrs. We want to make sure he is warm-has shelter & fed-Watch video for more info-Let me know if you’ve seen him or can help by phone or text Try Max at +32472342341 pic.twitter.com/lqi6DPOnBf — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 2, 2019

The video also featured a close-up of a missing dog poster for Javelot. Within one day, the clip came close to 1 million views.

Hamill included more information in the post about Javelot, adding “he is 9-yrs old & has been missing for over 24 hrs. We want to make sure he is warm-has shelter & fed.” He also gave a phone number to call with any tips.

The campaign worked: Javelot was found!

While information about who located the pooch remains unclear, IndieWire confirmed through an Annette producer that the dog was located following the video’s release.