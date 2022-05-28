Pet Owners Say This Best-Selling Donut Dog Bed Is Their Pups' 'Go-To Place Day or Night,' and It's on Sale
Whether we are blessed with a 'bones day' from Noodle the pug on TikTok or not, today's going to be a good day simply because a lookalike of the internet-famous pooch's go-to dog bed is on sale at Amazon for just $37.
Treat your dog to the Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed, and it might become their new favorite spot to lounge and take a nap. It's made with an ultra-soft faux fur lining that's washable and has a waterproof, no-slip bottom that prevents accidents from going all over the floor. Its donut-shape design allows dogs to burrow or rest their head with plenty of support while providing a safe and secure environment that can often calm anxious pups.
Choose from four colors that come in small, medium, and large, to accommodate dogs of all sizes and it can arrive in as little as two days with Prime shipping.
Buy It! Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed, $36.54 (orig. $59.96); amazon.com
It should be noted that to keep it in pristine condition, the bed should be dry cleaned or washed in your machine on a gentle cycle with mild detergent. Afterward, we suggest letting it air dry to prevent the fabric from matting.
Not only is the best-selling dog bed a hit among Noodle and his TikTok followers, but more than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One reviewer ordered two beds for each of their dogs and described them as being "made of magic," and said that their "little pups seem to be calm and relaxed in these beds" after just one day. Another shopper claimed that their dog jumped into the bed right after it was opened and didn't want to move. "This is his go-to place day or night," they added.
Although most shoppers use it for dogs, this bed can also be used for cats who love to curl up in a soft and secure place where they can still see what's going on around them.
Take it from a 13-year-old pug who exclusively sleeps in a donut bed and give your dog the gift of relaxation with the Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed while it's on sale.
