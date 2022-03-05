The Best-Selling Dog Car Seat Cover with 28,800 Five-Star Ratings Is Double Discounted Right Now

Designed to keep your car seats free of mud, pet hair, dirt, scratches, and more, the Active Pets dog car seat cover is made of four layers of fabric. Crafted with cotton, the top layer is soft to help keep your pup comfortable. And it's waterproof to help protect against urine accidents, muddy paws, and drool, too. Plus, you won't have to worry about the seat cover sliding around, since the bottom layer features non-slip rubber backing. It also comes with two seat anchors and four headrest anchors to ensure it stays in place.