Dog Owners Say This Best-Selling Car Hammock ‘Keeps Back Seats Pristine’

"We use this with our 85-pound English labrador and our three Havanese dogs," another shopper said. "It's very easy to install, extremely easy to clean, and dries quickly. It's made from quality material and appears to be sturdy and tough. Our dogs definitely put it to the test. We use this most often with our labrador, since she is often wet and muddy when she gets in the back seat. It's easy to sweep away dried dirt and hair."