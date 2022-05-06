This Dog Car Harness Keeps Active Pets Safe and Secure During Car Rides — and It's Doubly on Sale
Dogs truly are our best friends. They're always eager to get out and be active, and it's a joy to bring them along with us everywhere we go. That can sometimes mean getting in the car — a source of anxiety for many dogs — which creates a number of safety concerns. Just like people wear seatbelts, dogs should buckle up too, but a standard car seatbelt simply won't contain most pooches. But over 4,400 pup owners found a safe and secure solution on Amazon.
The Active Pets Dog Car Harness clips on to any collar or harness and then buckles in just like a regular seatbelt would to keep your dog safe in a moving car. It's made with strong and durable nylon and boasts a universal fit that's designed to work with most cars and dogs of all sizes.
The clasp that attaches to your dog's harness has a rotating head that allows Fido to turn in any direction, and the easily adjustable length gives you the power to allow your dog slack to roam free or just enough to rest comfortably on the seat.
Right now, the harness is on sale at Amazon and then further reduced via a clickable coupon on the product page, which brings the price down to under $10.
Buy It! Active Pets Dog Car Harness, $9.34 with coupon (orig. $12.96); amazon.com
One shopper found the harness to be so helpful with containing their dog to the back seat of the car that they called it a "life saver," while another said the harness is the "best invention ever" for being so simple yet effective.
They added that they've received "so many comments" from fellow pet owners who had no idea something like this even existed. The shopper said they're able to adjust the harness to the "perfect length to allow some movement" but keep their dog safely confined to one spot.
A third reviewer wrote that they "never knew how important" a dog car harness might be and called this one "a convenient, safe, and helpful product."
Keep your pup safe in the car by ordering the Active Pets Dog Car Harness today while it's still on sale at Amazon.