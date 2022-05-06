This Dog Car Harness Keeps Active Pets Safe and Secure During Car Rides — and It's Doubly on Sale

Dogs truly are our best friends. They're always eager to get out and be active, and it's a joy to bring them along with us everywhere we go. That can sometimes mean getting in the car — a source of anxiety for many dogs — which creates a number of safety concerns. Just like people wear seatbelts, dogs should buckle up too, but a standard car seatbelt simply won't contain most pooches. But over 4,400 pup owners found a safe and secure solution on Amazon.