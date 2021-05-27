Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Pet Car Seat Cover a ‘Lifesaver’ for Accident-Prone Dogs, and It’s Under $40
No one makes a better copilot than your pet. But when your furry friend is prone to shedding or happy puddles, you could be looking at a messy ride. If your trips are starting to take their toll on your car — and laying down towels just isn’t cutting it anymore — it’s time to upgrade to a quality backseat cover like the Active Pets Dog Back Seat Protector, which has earned the seal of approval from more than 9,000 Amazon shoppers. It’s made of a durable, waterproof, and scratch-resistant material that eliminates damage to your car by acting as a protective mess barrier between your seats and your pup.
Thanks to its unique U-shape, this seat protector successfully secures dogs and limits their movement during your drive, which is especially nice for pets that try to sit shotgun. It's equipped with six sturdy anchors that attach to the headrests and seat, so you don’t have to worry about it sliding out of place on bumps or windy turns. Plus, it’s roomy and cushioned for their comfort and is available in two sizes, standard and extra large, to fit in any sized car, SUV, or truck. Have someone else riding in the back? The cover easily transforms from a hammock style to a bench design, which exposes the seat belt buckles in order to accommodate your two-legged passengers.
According to reviewers, the Active Pets Seat Protector is easy to install and completely covers the backseat, leaving no exposed spots for potential messes. “I bought a brand new car and really hated taking my furry baby boy out as much as before because he would leave so much hair on the seat and it was very difficult to clean,” explained one Amazon customer. “I am so glad I discovered this wonderful product and I am so glad that I bought it because it has solved all my hairy problems… He now gets to go with me everywhere and my car stays perfectly clean.”
It’s also a great buy for nervous travelers. “I have tried several brands that claim to be dirt-resistant, water-resistant and easy to clean,” one shopper said. “I've ended up throwing them away as the claims have been false. My dog gets very ‘excited’ in the car and accidents can occur. This seat cover seems more secure and less slippery for him. This has made for a more relaxed ride and fewer ‘accidents.’"
When it does come time to clean up pet fur, muddy paw prints, or whatever else your dog left behind, all you need to do is wash the cover with a damp cloth or your handy-dandy vacuum. For one Amazon shopper, this came in handy for their motion sickness-prone dog. They wrote, “She got sick in the car on the way back from the vet and thank God for the cover because nothing touched my seats.”
Make every ride a smooth one and get the Active Pets Dog Back Seat Protector on Amazon today. Trust us, your dog will love it just as much as you will.
