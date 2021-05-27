Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Pet Car Seat Cover a ‘Lifesaver’ for Accident-Prone Dogs, and It’s Under $40

Thanks to its unique U-shape, this seat protector successfully secures dogs and limits their movement during your drive, which is especially nice for pets that try to sit shotgun. It's equipped with six sturdy anchors that attach to the headrests and seat, so you don’t have to worry about it sliding out of place on bumps or windy turns. Plus, it’s roomy and cushioned for their comfort and is available in two sizes, standard and extra large, to fit in any sized car, SUV, or truck. Have someone else riding in the back? The cover easily transforms from a hammock style to a bench design, which exposes the seat belt buckles in order to accommodate your two-legged passengers.