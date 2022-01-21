This Calming Dog Bed Eases Anxiety for Pups and Owners Alike — and It's Up to 43% Off Right Now
Owning a pet with anxiety issues is stressful for everyone. Not only does your pup experience stress and nervousness, those feelings quickly translate to more worry for you, too, and can make it hard for you to concentrate on work or even to leave the house. But nearly 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers point to a solution in the Active Pets Calming Dog Bed.
This super plush, donut-shaped bed has elevated sides that gently surround your dog in soft, cozy material that the brand says can imitate a hug. The gentle pressure is similar to the idea behind weighted blankets that humans with anxiety use, without the need to use an actual blanket. Instead, the bed's faux fur sides help the dog mimic the naturally circular shape many like to curl up into when sleeping, while supporting their necks and backs. Active Pets says that this design helps ease dogs into a calming and relaxed sleep, and gives them a place to go when they're feeling stressed that can improve their anxiety.
The dog bed comes in three different sizes and four colors for pets of many breeds and weights, and pet owners with a multitude of decor styles. The fill is made with a cotton blend and there's a slip-resistant, heavy-duty bottom that helps keep the bed in place on any type of flooring. Shoppers say it's easy to wash and keep clean and, more importantly, that it really works as an anti-anxiety tool.
And right now, the calming dog bed is on sale for up to 43 percent off, depending on the size and color.
One shopper, who said their dogs are anxious when left to lay on their own, simply titled their review "perfect," and added that their dogs love this bed so much, they "immediately ordered two more."
"These have been a game-changer because one of my dogs wanted to be in my lap all the time, and now is very happy cuddled up in any one of the beds," the shopper continued. "I got the larger sided ones because my dogs will snuggle up together at times too. My dogs are happy, very happy, and I'm ecstatic!"
Another added that even their 15-year-old senior dog with dementia loves the bed. "My mom gave her the first bed to help with her aimless pacing and anxiety," the shopper wrote. "She melts into these beds like butter. I got a second one to rotate when I'm washing the first one and couldn't resist buying a third pink one because it was half off. They do wash easily and air dry fast, even in humid Miami."
Buy your dog a plush piece of comfort with the Active Pets Calming Dog Bed while it's still on sale at Amazon today.