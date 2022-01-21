This Calming Dog Bed Eases Anxiety for Pups and Owners Alike — and It's Up to 43% Off Right Now

This super plush, donut-shaped bed has elevated sides that gently surround your dog in soft, cozy material that the brand says can imitate a hug. The gentle pressure is similar to the idea behind weighted blankets that humans with anxiety use, without the need to use an actual blanket. Instead, the bed's faux fur sides help the dog mimic the naturally circular shape many like to curl up into when sleeping, while supporting their necks and backs. Active Pets says that this design helps ease dogs into a calming and relaxed sleep, and gives them a place to go when they're feeling stressed that can improve their anxiety.